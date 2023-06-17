Sunday Business Page Preview: Are Americans working while on vacation?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With schools out and many families taking a vacation, many parents are struggling to figure out how much work from the office they should take with them.

Appearing on the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, Dr. Benjamin Granger says too many of us cannot unplug from the office when we go on vacation with our families.

Instead of disconnecting and relaxing, we use our cell phones, laptops, and other devices to keep in touch with our boss and work colleagues - thereby defeating the purpose of a family vacation.

"We went out to a random sample of a thousand Americans and wanted to understand how they are using their vacation time. Are they able to unplug? Unfortunately, some of the top-line findings were that about half of us in the U.S. work about an hour a day while on vacation. And a quarter of us work three hours a day while on vacation. It's a little nuts," Granger added.

While it's not mentally healthy to do this, Granger says Americans are more likely to work on vacation than Europeans or many other nationalities.

