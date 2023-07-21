Watch CBS News
Summer's most-anticipated movie 'Barbie' set to open today

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Barbie set to make big debut
Barbie set to make big debut 00:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the most anticipated weekends in cinema is finally here! 

The iconic doll, Barbie, has made her way to the big screen. 

Barbie is one of the year's most hyped movies and while it's not out countrywide until today, some theaters were showing it in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. 

"I always grew up playing with Bratz and Barbies, so seeing it but also being in the theater with other people who had on their pink outfits, and different kinds of Barbies, I think it was great," said Nicolette Lewis who saw the film early. 

Movie observers forecast that Barbie could be the first film to debut with $100 million or more since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in early June. 

July 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

