Beating back boredom this summer for both parents and kids

School is out for the summer, and that means parents are going to start hearing a very common complaint from their children.

"I'm bored!"

So, what can parents do to keep their kids active, entertained, and from hearing that infamous complaint?

According to doctors, it can be helpful to sit down with your kids and make an "I'm Bored Jar." Inside it, you can write down ideas for different summer activities. Picking them at random can bring a form of unpredictability and entertainment.

These ideas inside the "I'm Bored Jar" don't have to be expensive or require a lot of effort.

They can include camping in the backyard, going for a walk or a hike through the neighborhood, building a fort inside the house, or simply playing a board game.

It's also important to remember not to overschedule your child's time. It's OK for them to get bored from time to time.

"So, the exact opposite of boredom is being overscheduled," explained Dr. Richard So, a pediatrician at the Cleveland Clinic. "You know you have camp, then you have a soccer game, then you have music lessons, you know? There are some kids that need that type of structure, where if they're not doing anything, their mind can wander to other places."

The Cleveland Clinic recommends deciding what the right balance is for your family.

They also said it's OK if they spend time on screens this summer, especially if it's a rainy day.

However, they do recommend keeping it in moderation.