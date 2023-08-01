Sultry F&B Chef's Recipe: Mom's Okra
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sultry F&B co-owner and head chef Brian Forrester made one of his favorites while in the kitchen for Talk Pittsburgh.
Mom's Okra
Ingredients
- 4 slices Bacon- cut into strips
- 1⁄2 cup onion diced
- 1 tablespoon Chopped garlic
- 1⁄4 cup green bell peppers-diced
- 1⁄2 jalapeno- small dice
- 1 oz Soy sauce or to taste
- 1⁄4 cup Parsley- Chopped
- 4 cups sliced Okra
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Variations
- Serve over cooked rice
- Add Shrimp
- Add Cooked Chicken
- Leave out the Bacon for a vegan option
Instructions
Add your Bacon to a pan set on medium heat, cook until it starts to render fat, add your onions and cook until translucent. Add your garlic, peppers and jalapeno ,cook until tender. Add the Okra and cook for 2 minutes, add the soy and seasoning. Cook on low heat until the Okra is tender about 5 to 6 minutes.
