Sultry F&B Chef's Recipe: Mom's Okra

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sultry F&B co-owner and head chef Brian Forrester made one of his favorites while in the kitchen for Talk Pittsburgh.

Mom's Okra

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

4 slices Bacon- cut into strips

1⁄2 cup onion diced

1 tablespoon Chopped garlic

1⁄4 cup green bell peppers-diced

1⁄2 jalapeno- small dice

1 oz Soy sauce or to taste

1⁄4 cup Parsley- Chopped

4 cups sliced Okra

Salt and Pepper to taste

Variations

Serve over cooked rice

Add Shrimp

Add Cooked Chicken

Leave out the Bacon for a vegan option

Instructions

Add your Bacon to a pan set on medium heat, cook until it starts to render fat, add your onions and cook until translucent. Add your garlic, peppers and jalapeno ,cook until tender. Add the Okra and cook for 2 minutes, add the soy and seasoning. Cook on low heat until the Okra is tender about 5 to 6 minutes.