Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Sultry F&B Chef's Recipe: Mom's Okra

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Head Chef of Sultry F&B joins Talk Pittsburgh
Head Chef of Sultry F&B joins Talk Pittsburgh 06:56

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sultry F&B co-owner and head chef Brian Forrester made one of his favorites while in the kitchen for Talk Pittsburgh.

Mom's Okra

mom-okra-sultry-restaurant.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • 4 slices Bacon- cut into strips
  • 1⁄2 cup onion diced
  • 1 tablespoon Chopped garlic
  • 1⁄4 cup green bell peppers-diced
  • 1⁄2 jalapeno- small dice
  • 1 oz Soy sauce or to taste
  • 1⁄4 cup Parsley- Chopped
  • 4 cups sliced Okra
  • Salt and Pepper to taste

Variations

  • Serve over cooked rice
  • Add Shrimp
  • Add Cooked Chicken
  • Leave out the Bacon for a vegan option

Instructions

Add your Bacon to a pan set on medium heat, cook until it starts to render fat, add your onions and cook until translucent. Add your garlic, peppers and jalapeno ,cook until tender. Add the Okra and cook for 2 minutes, add the soy and seasoning. Cook on low heat until the Okra is tender about 5 to 6 minutes.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 5:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.