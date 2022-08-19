Sue Murray Pool ending season early due to broken pump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Sue Murray Pool on the city's North Side will close early for the season because of a broken pump, Citiparks announced Friday.

A maintenance team discovered the pump was down. It keeps the pool clean, so they have to call for repairs and a replacement, the city said.

City officials said the pump is under warranty, so the company will be coming out to assess the situation.

"I want to thank the community for working with the City to get Sue Murray Pool open for the summer season," Mayor Ed Gainey said. "Thanks to the partnership between the City, CitiParks, our public safety officials, community groups, and local neighbors we were able to enjoy a safe summer at Sue Murray. Special thanks to CitiParks and local community members for hosting an incredible back-to-school event and book bag giveaway just yesterday. Events like these, at public places like our pools, are key to creating a safe, welcome, and thriving city for all who live here."

The city of Pittsburgh kept the pool closed at the beginning of summer, citing lifeguard staffing shortages and crime in the area.

It reopened on June 29 after the community collected signatures and called on Mayor Gainey and other city leaders to open it up.

Because the pool cannot operate without the pump, the pool will now close one week early.

Repairs will be done before the 2023 season.

For more information on CitiParks' pools and their schedule, click here.