Pittsburgh's temperatures start Saturday below zero, the cold slowly starts moving out

We may not have hit our final low temperature yet. We broke the record of -5 in 2019 this morning with our low so far of -8. There were areas with actual lows of -15 below, not the wind chill!

We actually are feeling as if with calm winds, clear skies, and dry air in place.

Temperatures and wind chill throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

The Cold Weather Advisory and Extreme Cold Warnings go until 11 a.m.

Hourly Forecast

9 a.m.: -6° Cloudy

Noon: 10° Cloudy

3 p.m.: 16° Cloudy

6 p.m.: 13° Cloudy

We do have some flurries possible over the next few days, but no big snowstorm is impacting us here in Pittsburgh. Our highs get back to the 20s on Monday and Tuesday with some sunshine!

As we wrap up January - so far, we are ending about 5 degrees below average and have picked up 18" of snow. For the season, we are sitting at 36.9", where our average is about 44".

Stay safe out there and limit time outdoors. Remember, if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets!

7-day forecast: January 31, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

