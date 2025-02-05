Lost stuffed bunny found at Pittsburgh International Airport reunited with its owner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some good news to report about a girl being reunited with her favorite stuffy.

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh International Airport said they found a stuffed bunny in the baggage claim area and put the call out for people to claim it.

Employees of the airport said they were keeping the bunny company and taking good care of it.

Now, as of Wednesday, the airport said that the owner had been found.

The stuffy, fittingly named Bunny, belongs to a 6-year-old girl named Waylynn.

"We're so happy to reunite lost items with their owners and it is ESPECIALLY joyful to reunite sentimental lost items like Bunny!" The airport posted to its Instagram page. "Thanks to the awesome Pittsburgh community for sharing these posts and help spreading the word so we could bring bunny home."

Waylynn's great grandparents swung by Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday to get Bunny on her way back home.