Study ranks Pittsburgh among the best cities for singles and dating

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for love, Pittsburgh is the place to be!

...sort of.

WalletHub released its 2022 Best and Worst Cities for Singles and Pittsburgh found itself in the top 20 best cities for single people.

Ranked 18th between Missoula, Montana and Colorado Springs, WalletHub looked into factors such as how much of the population is single, online dating opportunities, and the average cost of a night out.

"Finding love can be tough, especially during a year of high inflation that has left many people strapped for cash," the study said. "The average date costs over $90 and 19% of people in Gen Z and 22% of millennials report going into debt for dates."

The study surveyed more than 180 United States cities and topping the list is Seattle, followed by Madison, Wisconsin, and Denver.

Dead last?

Warwick, Rhode Island.

You can check out the full study and list right here!