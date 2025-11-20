Study: Pennsylvania ranks as the 4th best state in the country for golf

A new study ranks Pennsylvania as the fourth best state in the country for golf.

The study was compiled by Breakfast Balls Golf and used data surrounding number of golf courses, number of driving ranges, and number of platinum golf clubs, among other metrics.

According to the study, Pennsylvania has 674 golf courses, 353 driving ranges, and four platinum golf clubs.

Only California, Florida, and New York have more platinum clubs than Pennsylvania.

"What truly makes a great golf destination is the right mix of quality courses, available coaches, and tournament opportunities," said Breakfast Balls Golf President and CEO Seth Krenek.

Merion Golf Club, which is located outside of Philadelphia and Oakmont Country Club, located outside of Pittsburgh, are each ranked inside the top ten of Golf Digest's list of the 100 greatest golf courses in America.

Oakmont recently hosted the U.S. Open for a record 10th time and Merion is poised to host the tournament in 2030.

The U.S. Open at Oakmont this past summer helped generate nearly $300 million in economic impact for the state of Pennsylvania.