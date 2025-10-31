This summer's U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club generated $288M in economic impact, USGA says

The U.S. Open that was held at Oakmont Country Club over the summer helped generate nearly $300 million in economic impact for the state of Pennsylvania.

The tournament was held at Oakmont for a record 10th time this past June and the USGA says the economic impact from the championship reinforces the organization's long-term investment in the western Pennsylvania club as an anchor site for the U.S. Open.

The USGA said that an independent report conducted by EventCorp revealed that this year's U.S. Open delivered more than $200 in economic impact for Allegheny County and another $88 million for the rest of Pennsylvania.

"The 2025 U.S. Open showcased not only Oakmont's enduring place in golf history, but also the powerful economic and community impact of bringing a global sporting event to western Pennsylvania," said Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA. "Our partnership with the Commonwealth and the Pittsburgh region continues to thrive, and we're proud that the U.S. Open continues to deliver meaningful benefits for residents, businesses and golf fans alike."

The USGA said that visitor spending accounted for at least $111 million of the total impact. People who attended the tournament spent nearly three nights in the region on average and also averages spending nearly $1,200 per person during their stay.

Crowds of people surround the 7th hole at Oakmont Country Club on June 13th, 2025 during the 125th U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

"Hosting the 2025 U.S. Open once again proved that Western Pennsylvania stands among the nation's premier destinations for championship golf," said Jim Britt, vice president of sports events for VisitPITTSBURGH. "The event's economic impact reaches well beyond the course, benefiting local businesses, hospitality partners and communities across the region. We're grateful for the USGA's ongoing partnership and commitment to Oakmont and the greater Pittsburgh area."

The U.S. Open is slated to return to Oakmont again in 2033, 2042, and 2049. Other USGA events will be held at Oakmont in 2028 and 2028 for the U.S. Women's Open and in 2032 for the Walker Cup and 2046 for the U.S. Women's Amateur.