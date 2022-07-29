Watch CBS News
Study finds homicides in Allegheny County concentrated to just a few neighborhoods

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study shows Allegheny County homicides are concentrated in a small number of neighborhoods.

The county had been seeing declining homicide rates but that began reversing beginning last year.

Wilkinsburg has seen the highest homicide rate of any county municipality in the last five years.

McKees Rocks and Rankin are the next highest.

The study found young, Black men are most impacted by the violence.

