Study: Drinking more water can reduce childhood obesity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study shows access to drinking water can reduce childhood obesity.

Researchers in California looked at 1,200 students at 18 schools in the Bay Area.

In half the schools, they installed water dispensers and water bottle filling stations. They also gave the kids bottles and told them it's important to drink water throughout the day.

After 15 months, the students at the schools where no changes were made were seven times more likely to be overweight.

One expert says he has found children who don't drink enough water consume two times more calories from sugary beverages.