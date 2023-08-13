Study: Drinking beverages with added sugar increases risk for liver problems
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As if calories weren't enough, here's another reason to give up those sugary drinks.
A new study shows people who drink beverages with added sugar or artificial sweeteners are at a higher risk for liver problems.
Researchers compared people who have one or more sweetened drinks a day to those who have three servings or fewer per month. It turns out that those with a sweet tooth have more than double the chances of chronic liver disease mortality.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.