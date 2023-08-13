Study: Drinking beverages with added sugar increases risk for liver problems

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As if calories weren't enough, here's another reason to give up those sugary drinks.

A new study shows people who drink beverages with added sugar or artificial sweeteners are at a higher risk for liver problems.

Researchers compared people who have one or more sweetened drinks a day to those who have three servings or fewer per month. It turns out that those with a sweet tooth have more than double the chances of chronic liver disease mortality.