Strong to severe storms are possible for the Pittsburgh area Tuesday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Highs today are in the low 90s and feeling in the mid to upper 90s with extreme humidity.
Today is another KDKA First Alert Weather Day where scattered strong to severe storms are possible from noon through late evening.
We are under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5). The biggest threats are damaging winds, hail and even one or two tornados.
On Wednesday, we will finally get a break from the heat with highs in the low to mid-80s with scattered showers and storms through the afternoon.
Thursday's humidity will be lower than what we've had with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. That weather will last through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s.
9a: 81 Mostly Sunny
Noon: 88 Scattered T-Storms
3p: 88 Isolated Storm
6p: 86 Isolated Storm
Tuesday: Scattered Storms
High: 94
Wednesday: Scattered Storms
High: 83
Thursday: Partly Cloudy
High: 80
Friday: Mostly Sunny
High: 80
Saturday: Partly Cloudy
High: 85