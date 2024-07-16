Strong to severe storms are possible for the Pittsburgh area Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Highs today are in the low 90s and feeling in the mid to upper 90s with extreme humidity.

Today is another KDKA First Alert Weather Day where scattered strong to severe storms are possible from noon through late evening.

We are under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5). The biggest threats are damaging winds, hail and even one or two tornados.

KDKA-TV

On Wednesday, we will finally get a break from the heat with highs in the low to mid-80s with scattered showers and storms through the afternoon.

Thursday's humidity will be lower than what we've had with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. That weather will last through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s.

KDKA-TV

9a: 81 Mostly Sunny

Noon: 88 Scattered T-Storms

3p: 88 Isolated Storm

6p: 86 Isolated Storm

Tuesday: Scattered Storms

High: 94

Wednesday: Scattered Storms

High: 83

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

High: 80

Friday: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

High: 85