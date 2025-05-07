Scammers may target Pittsburghers cleaning up from deadly storms, officials warn

While many Pittsburghers are starting to repair the damage left behind by last week's deadly storms, officials are warning about scammers who may be looking to take advantage of the situation.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is reminding home and business owners to remain vigilant and do their research, making sure contractors are registered before signing any agreements.

Before hiring someone, the attorney general's office encourages consumers to request and thoroughly check references, get more than one bid for the job and check for complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by the storms that ravaged western Pennsylvania last week. The unfortunate reality is that bad actors will take advantage of individuals who are vulnerable and recovering from storms which felled trees, damaged structures, and caused power outages," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release. "The best way to avoid being scammed is to do a thorough check on any potential contractors before committing to services. If you believe you are being targeted or have been a victim, we encourage you to contact our Bureau of Consumer Protection."

Home improvement contractors must meet these requirements

In Pennsylvania, there are several requirements that home improvement contracts have to meet.

Contractors have to give consumers a free copy of the complete contract, which needs to include a number of disclosures like the contractor's contact and registration information. The contract should allow consumers to cancel within three days without penalty, and contractors can't take deposits that are more than one-third of the contract price, plus the cost of special order materials.

Home improvement contracts that fail to contain required disclosures aren't enforceable against a consumer, the attorney general's office says.

People who suspect they've been a victim of a home improvement contractor are encouraged to file a complaint online or call the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.