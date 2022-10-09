Storage facility fire breaks out overnight at Connellsville Airport
CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) - Overnight, firefighters in Fayette County rushed to the Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport to battle a structure fire.
Smoke could be seen billowing into the air as crews arrived at the scene.
Dispatch tells us that a storage facility caught fire just after midnight, prompting the response.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
