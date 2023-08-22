Police: Stolen dump truck hits multiple cars in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A stolen dump truck hit multiple cars in Shadyside on Tuesday afternoon before the suspect took off, police said.

Pittsburgh police said landscaping employees watched a person get into the dump truck and take off. The workers got into a pickup truck and followed, police said.

Pittsburgh Police investigating a crash in Shadyside. Several cars hit along Centre Ave. Working to learn more @KDKA pic.twitter.com/uQTZJomtkf — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) August 22, 2023

Officers in the area said they saw the dump truck hit three or four vehicles at Centre and South Graham.

Because of the driver's recklessness and concern for the safety of the public, police said they didn't chase the dump truck, which was found empty not too far away. Police are looking for the suspect, who they said ran away.

A woman driving one of the vehicles that was hit had minor injuries and was checked out by medics at the scene, police said.