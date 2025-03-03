Steve Martin and Martin Short bringing comedy tour to Pittsburgh

The iconic comedy duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their comedy tour to Pittsburgh.

"The Dukes of Funnytown!" will hit the Benedum Center stage on Nov. 21-22, 2025.

This new tour "redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century," according to a news release from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Martin and Short will "mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other."

The team's chemistry has been nearly 40 years in the making since both first met on the set of the 1986 film "Three Amigos," and have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show, "A Very Stupid Conversation."

Both comedians will be joined by special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET. More information can be found here.