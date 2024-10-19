Man who stormed media area at Johnstown Donald Trump rally pleads guilty

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The man who stormed the media area at a rally with former President Donald Trump in Johnstown earlier this year has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Stephen Weiss of Pittsburgh climbed the staging area and tried to hang a banner to protest the policies of the former president.

At the hearing, the judge dropped the charge of resisting arrest, and the disorderly conduct charges were switched from a criminal to a non-traffic offense.

Weiss will now have to pay a $300 fine.

Weiss storms media area at Johnstown rally

Weiss was able to make it over a barrier ringing the media area and began climbing the back side of a riser where television reporters and cameras were stationed, according to a video of the incident posted to social media by a reporter for CBS News.

The crowd cheered as a pack of police led Weiss away, prompting Trump to say, "Is there anywhere that's more fun to be than a Trump rally?"

"Witnesses, including some in the press corps, described a crazed individual shouting expletives at President Trump," said campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez. "His aggression was focused on the president and towards the stage as he entered the press area."

Shortly after the incident, police handcuffed another man in the crowd and led him out of the arena. It was unclear whether that detention was related to the initial altercation.