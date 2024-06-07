Steelers wrap up OTAs ahead of next week's mandatory minicamp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers held their final day of organized team activities on Thursday ahead of next week's mandatory minicamp.

The team will continue installing a new offense with a new coordinator and three new quarterbacks.

Justin Fields has been a focal point throughout the Steelers' offseason program after being traded by the Chicago Bears, along with focusing on developing a rhythm with wide receiver George Pickens being a high priority.

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is tackled while surrounded by a group of Arizona Cardinals players on Dec. 3rd, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

Pickens led the league last year, averaging 18.1 yards per catch last season, but Fields says his connection with Pickens goes back a long way.

"I knew George before ya'll knew George," Fields said. "I've known George since high school and he's always been the same, just a freak athlete, a crazy receiver and you can just throw it up there. When nobody's open, he's most likely gonna come down with it. I mean, he's the same player I've known since high school, so it's just playing ball out there, that's it. I know with me, when I see George one-on-one every time on the field, I'm trying to throw it to him right now especially to get those reps in and get that connection right now. Like I said, he's a great receiver and a great athlete."

Meanwhile, one of the new faces on the team that's already familiar with the offensive system is Cordarrelle Patterson.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 24: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons looks for yardage during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

The past three seasons, Patterson played running back for the Falcons where new Steelers offensive coordinator was the head coach.

Before that, Patterson played wide receiver for eight seasons.

He says he's comfortable playing both positions in addition to his multiple all-pro seasons as a kick returner -- but says whatever the team asks him to do, he'll be ready to step in.

"I've been in this offense three years now, going on four years," Patterson said. "Arthur knows me. He knows me from up and down and knows what I can and can't do. I know he's going to take advantage of that this year. I'm excited for that. I'll go everywhere. Honestly, man. I'll be sitting with the quarterbacks sometimes. They might want to put a pass in for me. So, I've just got to be ready for whatever."

Mandatory minicamp will get underway on Tuesday.