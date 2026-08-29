Steelers trading Broderick Jones to Dallas Cowboys, reports say

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded offensive lineman Broderick Jones to the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Steelers will also reportedly send a fourth-round draft pick to Dallas in exchange for third- and sixth-round picks.

Jones, 25, was Pittsburgh's first-round pick, 14th overall, in the 2023 NFL draft. He previously played three seasons of collegiate football at Georgia. Jones has 38 career starts in the NFL.

Jones was placed on injured reserve in November 2025 with a neck injury, causing him to miss the remainder of last season.

The Steelers selected offensive tackle Max Iheanachor with the team's first-round pick when Pittsburgh hosted the NFL draft in April.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan said that Jones' injury was a factor in the decision to draft Iheanachor.

"Sure, that's a little bit of a concern," Khan said at the time. "You guys all hear me talk about versatility too, and we've got guys on the offensive line that can play different positions in the offensive line. And as I mentioned, we have options."

After drafting Iheanachor, the Steelers reportedly declined Jones' fifth-year option, which would have set his salary at $19 million for the 2027 season.