Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth helps serve pizza to teenagers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was helping serve up pizzas to local teenagers on Thursday.

Freiermuth was joined by Steely McBeam, the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania, and the Little Caesars Love Kitchen to hand out fresh slices and play games with kids outside Rezzanine Esports in Collier Township.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth helped serve pizza to teenagers on Thursday. KDKA

"It's just great to give back to the Pittsburgh community," Freiermuth said. "They've been so good to me and my family, so it's great to see the smiles on these kids faces and be able to provide some joy."

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen is a big rig pizza kitchen that travels across the country on wheels and works to help feed people in need.