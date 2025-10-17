Steelers' woes on Thursday Night Football under Mike Tomlin continue with 33-31 loss to Bengals

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost another Thursday night game to an AFC North opponent.

The latest Thursday Night Football loss for Tomlin and his team came vs. the Bengals as the Steelers lost 33-31 to the Bengals on a late field goal.

Tomlin's record against AFC North teams on the road during Thursday night games is now 0-7. Overall, Tomlin's record in Thursday night games on the road is now 2-10.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the game at Paycor Stadium on October 16, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

While addressing the media following the game, Tomlin said the Bengals "made a few more plays" than the Steelers did.

"Just from an analysis perspective, I thought you know, the first half, we allowed them to run the ball too much," Tomlin said.

Cincinnati rushed for 142 yards in the win as veteran quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in his second start for the Bengals since being traded by the Browns.

The Steelers' overall record in Thursday night games is now 9-12.

Pittsburgh has lost five of its last six Thursday night games dating back to November 14, 2019.

Earlier this week, Tomlin was asked about the recent struggles in Thursday night games and he said he was "only concerned about 2025."