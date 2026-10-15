No plans on moving upcoming Steelers-Saints international game amid unrest in Paris, NFL says

The National Football League says it is continuing forward with plans for the upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints game in Paris, amid ongoing unrest in the French capital.

The Steelers and Saints are poised to play the first-ever NFL regular-season game next weekend in Paris, at the Stade de France.

Ongoing protests over school conditions in recent weeks have led to violent clashes with police. The movement, which began in the Paris region and rapidly spread nationwide, has seen teenage students in their final years of high school block access to buildings and clash with law enforcement.

French student protesters burn trash cans and bicycles during clashes with French riot police in Aubervilliers, near Paris, France, Oct. 1, 2026. Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelghani Alsayed/Anadolu/Getty

The students say their school hours are excessively long, conditions inadequate including overheated classrooms and dilapidated buildings, and that there are too many staff absences.

With the violence and unrest happening in the region, the NFL said that preparations are continuing as scheduled for the game between the Steelers and Saints on Oct. 25, as well as the events surrounding the contest.

"As we do for every NFL game, including our international games, we work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters," said NFL chief spokesperson Brian McCarthy in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming fans to Paris later this month."

This marks the second straight year that Pittsburgh will be involved in an international game as the NFL expands its footprint throughout the world. Last fall, the Steelers were the home team when Pittsburgh hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, winning the game 24-21.