Steelers release practice squad linebacker Tariq Carpenter following assault arrest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers have released linebacker Tariq Carpenter from the team's practice squad after he was arrested for assault.

We have released LB Tariq Carpenter from the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2023

Carpenter was arrested after police were called to Fifth Avenue just after 8 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a domestic dispute.

Officers say that's where a woman reported that she was thrown to the ground and held against her will by Carpenter.

Carpenter was cooperative with police and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

KDKA has reached out to the Steelers for comment, but has not yet heard back.