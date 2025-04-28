Steelers to release 2024 sixth-round pick Ryan Watts due to neck injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will release 2024 sixth-round pick Ryan Watts due to a neck injury he suffered in a preseason game against the Detroit Lions last year.

In a statement, Steelers general manager Omar Khan said that after consulting with Pittsburgh's medical team, other experts, and Watts' representatives, the decision was made to release the one-time Ohio State and Texas cornerback.

Watts, 23, spent the entire 2024 season on injured reserve because of the injury and is expected to medically retire from football.

Statement from GM Omar Khan on Ryan Watts: pic.twitter.com/9fYfVFB5ez — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 28, 2025

The Steelers added that they will continue to support Watts "as he transitions into the next phase of his life."

Watts finished his college career with 100 combined tackles, one sack, and three interceptions.