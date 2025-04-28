Watch CBS News
Steelers to release 2024 sixth-round pick Ryan Watts due to neck injury

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: April 28, 2025
The Pittsburgh Steelers will release 2024 sixth-round pick Ryan Watts due to a neck injury he suffered in a preseason game against the Detroit Lions last year.

In a statement, Steelers general manager Omar Khan said that after consulting with Pittsburgh's medical team, other experts, and Watts' representatives, the decision was made to release the one-time Ohio State and Texas cornerback.

Watts, 23, spent the entire 2024 season on injured reserve because of the injury and is expected to medically retire from football. 

The Steelers added that they will continue to support Watts "as he transitions into the next phase of his life."

Watts finished his college career with 100 combined tackles, one sack, and three interceptions.

