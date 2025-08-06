Watch CBS News
Steelers release initial depth chart, first-round pick among the starters

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

We are just days away from the first preseason game of the Steelers' season, when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. 

Ahead of that matchup, the team released its initial depth chart, and among the starters is 2025 first-round pick Derrick Harmon. Harmon is on the defensive line alongside one of the long-time team captains in Cam Heyward, as well as Keeanu Benton. 

As for the rest of the Steelers' defense, there aren't many surprises. Payton Wilson, Patrick Queen, Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, DeShon Elliott, and Juan Thornhill are the starters. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are, as expected, listed as starters. 

The only big surprise on the offensive depth chart comes at tight end. 

Even that isn't all that big of a surprise, as there are two starting tight end spots and three players listed. Darnell Washington has one of the spots, while the other is listed as Pat Freiermuth or Jonnu Smith. 

The quarterbacks have shaken out as expected on the first depth chart, with Aaron Rodgers backed up by Mason Rudolph, Will Howard as QB3, and Skylar Thompson as the fourth quarterback listed. 

Connor Heyward is listed as fullback, and the running backs are Jaylen Warren, backed up by newcomer Kenneth Gainwell. 

You can see the Steelers' full initial depth chart on their website at this link

The Steelers will meet the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Saturday night, and you can catch the game live right here on KDKA-TV at 7 p.m.

