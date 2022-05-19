Steelers help Pittsburgh Manchester students plant trees around their school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A few of the Pittsburgh Steelers visited a local school Thursday to help the students do some gardening.

With the help of Tree Pittsburgh, the Steelers teamed with the fourth graders from Pittsburgh Manchester PreK-8 to plant 11 trees around the school building.

The project was started through an international program called One Tree Per Child. Pittsburgh is the first city in the United States to have the program.

It's focused on educating kids about the importance of trees to the environment.

Organizers say it's very exciting to have people like the Steelers involved in a project that supports the community.

"It's great when we have positive role models bring in new things and having the community become interested in things that are not your regular everyday things," pediatrician Dr. Isabela Angelelli said.

Some of the trees will eventually provide shade in the courtyard while others will stay small and grow flowers to help beautify the space.