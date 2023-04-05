Steelers name Glenn Thomas offensive assistant coach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers will have more help on the offensive side of the ball this season.

The team announced on Wednesday morning they have hired Glenn Thomas as the offensive assistant coach.

Thomas has spent the past several years as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the collegiate level. Last year, was Arizona State's offensive coordinator, and prior to ASU, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

During his stint at Temple University in the 2015 and 2016 seasons as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, he helped lead the team to back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in program history.

He also has experience in the pros, as he was with the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 until 2014. From 2008 until 2011, he was an offensive assistant, and then in 2012 took over as quarterbacks coach.