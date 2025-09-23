Steelers fans to gather for early-morning watch parties ahead of Ireland game

From living rooms to Irish pubs and neighborhood bars, even downtown streets, Steelers fans will be up early Sunday to catch the Steelers-Vikings game in Ireland.

Even if you're not going to Dublin, there are still plenty of opportunities for Yinzers to get the fan experience at home.

From Murphy's Tap Room in Braddock to The Grove Irish Pub in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood, plenty of bars are having Steelers watch parties for the game in Ireland at 9:30 a.m.

In what will arguably be the biggest watch party, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is shutting down part of Sixth Street. They expect 500 people to show up.

"At 7:30, we're gonna fill Sixth Street with some live music. We're gonna have interactive games, a giant big screen. We've partnered with all these wonderful restaurants across the street, and we're just gonna make a little party of it," said Jack Dougherty, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's senior director of constituent services.

Gaucho is one of the many restaurants on board. They'll have Irish food like braised beef hash and steak and eggs as well as drinks like Irish coffees, beer and bloody Marys.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's party starts at 7:30. Admisison is free.