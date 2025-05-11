Steelers host second annual SteelHERS Social event at Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium was full of female black-and-gold fans on Saturday for the second annual SteelHERS Social event.

The event was started in 2024 as part of the team's Women of Steel platform to give local women Steelers fans the chance to come together and celebrate their passion for the team.

Those who spoke with KDKA-TV said they were thrilled to see the event return for a second year.

"I'm a woman of steel. Grew up on football. Family and football," one fan said. "This is a great event. They gotta keep it going, they can't stop it."

"We're here to celebrate women's Steeler days. This is the best event ever. The Steelers have a big women's fan base, and we're two people that are part of it, and we love the Steelers," another fan said.

On top of drills, food, and drinks, the women also got the opportunity to meet and chat with some current players and coaches who don the black and gold each Sunday.