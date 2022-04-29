'He could be our next Ben Roethlisberger': Steelers fans celebrate Kenny Pickett

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — As soon as Pittsburgh made Kenny Pickett the pick, opinions from Steelers Nation came in fast and furious.

Thursday was something out of a feel-good football movie. The University of Pittsburgh star quarterback gets selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

But where do you go to get the pulse of the fans when it comes to Pickett? None other than Latrobe, the training camp home of the black and gold.

"You can't be from Latrobe and not be a Steeler fan," said Brenda Gates.

But to get the real feel of how folks in Latrobe feel about Pickett, KDKA-TV went to Dino's Sports Lounge

"We're all excited about Kenny Picket coming to the Steelers," said Dino DeCario of Dino's.

Dino's is legendary in training camp lore. And when it comes to Steelers' first-round picks, DeCario has seen them come and go.

"The NFL is a lot different than college," he said.

But DiCario said it is time to give Pickett a shot.

"Nobody knows for sure," he said. "He could be our next Ben Roethlisberger."

Others KDKA-TV spoke to on Friday were not as enthusiastic.

"Our concern should be for the long term, and I don't know if he's the long-term answer," Joe Hauser, of Latrobe, said.

On the other hand, Larry Denoble, a long-time Pitt fan, is excited.

"He's more of a Kirk Cousins with mobility," Denoble said. "He's got a strong enough arm to be in the league. I think he's going to be very successful."

One thing's for sure: It is a great story of a gritty quarterback with skill, plus looks straight out of central casting.

"As long as he's a good quarterback, I don't care what he looks like," Steelers fan Rita Lucotch said.