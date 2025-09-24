Steelers fans stateside and abroad ready to embrace Ireland ahead of game against Vikings

Wednesday is the day when the first major wave of Steelers fans leaves for Ireland and Sunday's game against the Vikings.

However, Steelers fans are already in Ireland, including one who is hard to miss: Super Bowl champion offensive lineman Max Starks, who is carrying the Steelers goodwill across the Emerald Isle.

Plus, four guys from the South Hills, who are all about the pubs and links, are embracing Irish culture and its people.

"Breathtaking" was the only way to describe what Dakota Erb and his coworkers were seeing.

"We're golfing at a couple of different locations, so we're golfing right below Northern Ireland," Dakota Erb said.

When they're not on the links, they're seeking out the Irish Life, enjoying the food, pub hopping, and this past Sunday, they had no problem finding a spot to see the Steelers-Patriots game.

"A lot of [fans] were enthusiastic. They didn't know a lot of the rules, no penalties or anything, but they kind of cheered when we cheered and booed when we booed," Erb said.

Dakota says the spirit of Sunday's game is everywhere.

"They have the Steelers flags, the Vikings flags flying high here, which is awesome," Erb said. "If you have any Steelers gear on a T-shirt or a jersey, they're going to be coming up to you and trying to create a conversation about the games."

Max Starks is kindling the Steelers pride all across Ireland, too.

"It's been very, very just lovely. The hospitality has been great, and a lot of fun people here," Starks said.

Starks is on a Terrible Towel tour, one town at a time.

"We were just at the University of Limerick earlier, and kids on campus wearing Pittsburgh Steelers gear as we're walking down," Starks recalled.

Starks is leaving behind a trail of Irish Terrible Towels.

"A lot of people [who] know the Steelers, have heard about the Steelers, remember when they came in 1997.

27 Jul 1997: Running back Fred McAfee of the Pittsburgh Steelers moves the ball during the American Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The Steelers won the game, 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

A preseason game with the Bears was orchestrated by the late Dan Rooney in his beloved Ireland, where, during Starks' playing days, Mr. Rooney served as the American ambassador.

"This would have meant the world to him, two things that he loved, coming together at one time, and being able to just share that history, that love, and that passion for both things, Ireland and the Steelers, it would have been the perfect thing for Mr. Rooney," Starks said.

It's fulfilling Dan Rooney's dream during what has been an overwhelmingly warm reception for Steelers fans across the country.

"I definitely think we're seen in a good light over here," Erb said.