After two tough weeks on the field and a whirlwind of controversy, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to get back on track.

Fans crowded outside Acrisure Stadium ahead of Friday's game, and opinions abounded about Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy.

"It sucks. I mean, it's a shame to see an all-time great go out like this. I don't want to throw McCarthy under the bus, but I kind of believe Aaron," Kevin Breegle said, a Steelers fan from Warren, Ohio.

Some fans said they believe problems on offense go beyond the quarterback, but not everyone is siding with Rodgers.

"I just feel like he didn't get his way, so he just threw a temper tantrum and threw everybody and the team under the bus, and it's just really sad," Yvonne Mossontte said, a Steelers fan from Arizona.

Mossontte and Chelsea Robbins were on their way to Pittsburgh from Arizona as the drama was unfolding on Wednesday.

"I think we spent the entire plane just listening to all of the commentators and speculation and honestly, I'm okay with it. I'm not an Aaron Rodgers fan," Robbins said.

Now, all attention is turning to Mason Rudolph as he is set to replace Rodgers.

"I think if they were going to blow it up, they should have put Will Howard or Drew Allar in. I like Mason Rudolph, but we know what Mason Rudolph is. He's not a bad guy. He's not a bad quarterback, but he's not… he's not it. He's a good dude, but I don't know. He's…yeah. He's a backup for a reason," Breegle said.

"A few years ago, in that Christmas game, we had a good old Rudolph game. So, I think that now we're going to be back in the season. It's holidays, so it's time to shine," Lily Zaltman said, another Steelers fan.

Regardless of what happened behind the scenes, fans said there's still plenty of football left to play.

"Steelers are still the Steelers. They'll be here long after he is. Move forward. Get the win. You know, we're still in the playoffs. Still lots to play for," Sam Zaltman said.

"I mean, I feel pretty good as a Broncos fan, but it's still going to be a tough game. It's Pittsburgh," Jake Zapp said, a Broncos fan.