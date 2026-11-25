After Aaron Rodgers was benched late Tuesday night, he ripped into head coach Mike McCarthy and the Steelers organization on national television Wednesday afternoon, leading to his fiery exit from the team all in less than 24 hours.

While fans have differing opinions, most of them can agree it's shocking how Rodgers' departure went down.

"I am stunned," said fan Shawn Breen. "I am a huge Steelers fan. So whether or not it is true or not, you don't air your dirty laundry; that is my reaction."

After Rodgers was listed as inactive late Tuesday night, the quarterback went on The Pat McAfee Show and tore apart McCarthy, accusing the head coach of falling asleep during meetings and saying "1, 2, 3, Packers" during the Steelers' loss to the Eagles. The Steelers released Rodgers soon after.

"I believe every word that he says," fan Evan Rega said. "Aaron Rodgers' legacy speaks for itself, and given the fact that he was around when Tomlin was still our coach, and they had nothing but respect for each other, I think that speaks volumes."

"I kind of believe what he says," Breen said. "He's got a history, but it's kind of hard to make up. It can be verified by other players."

Steelers fan Phillip Yamalis called Rodgers a "prima donna" and said people shouldn't be too surprised by his behavior.

"I can't believe all of it to be true," Yamalis said. "Some of it may be true, but I believe Aaron Rodgers did something today that was against the code of conduct for any pro football player."

Breen said if what Rodgers is alleging is true, the Steelers need a new coach.

But beneath all the shock, fan Bob Brown said the whole ordeal makes him "very sad."

"I just wanted to watch Rodgers finish his career with the Steelers," Brown said. "I think everything is lacking with the coach, the GM and all the way to the current owner."

Some fans said they're not feeling optimistic about the rest of the season. The Steelers' first test without Rodgers will come Friday when they play the Broncos at home with Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback.