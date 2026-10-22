Steelers fan event in Paris canceled as "precautionary measure" after riots

A Steelers fan event in Bastille has been canceled "as a precautionary measure" amid civil unrest, though kickoff against the Saints is still scheduled for Sunday, the team confirmed.

In a statement on Thursday, the team said the Steelers designated bar planned in Bastille will be canceled because it's in "an area that has experienced recent disruptions."

The NFL has maintained that it's confident with its security plans for the game at Stade de France, which is about 5 miles away from Bastille.

"The NFL, as they do for every game, including international games, is working closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters," the Steelers' statement said. "As stated by the NFL, there have been no disruptions or impacts at League sites."

French authorities are extending curfews and increasing police presence in public spaces after rioters torched buildings and looted thousands of businesses this past weekend. With more demonstrations scheduled for Saturday, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu promised a "massive" police deployment.

The U.S. Department of State has issued a travel advisory for France, urging travelers to exercise increased caution "due to terrorism and unrest."

Steelers fans have been grappling with whether to make the trip. Earlier this week, KDKA talked to a couple from Baltimore who said they had been there since Oct. 5 and they didn't foresee making changes to their plans. But another Steelers fan decided to switch his trip to Madrid and Barcelona, saying he thinks going to Paris is "a roll of the dice."