Steelers WR DK Metcalf expected to play vs. Dolphins after going to the hospital for abdominal issue

A brief hospital visit won't keep Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf from playing next week against Miami.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Metcalf was hit in the abdomen at some point during Pittsburgh's 27-22 victory in Baltimore on Sunday and remained behind when the issue persisted after Metcalf was treated with over-the-counter remedies during the game.

"It got probably progressively worse after the game and and so I'm appreciative of our medical experts," Tomlin said. "We just exercised an abundance of precaution. We didn't want to get him in the air without having a complete understanding about what he was dealing with, and they did a good job of that."

Metcalf finished with season highs in receptions (seven) and yards (148) as Pittsburgh regained control of the AFC North. The two-time Pro Bowler also filled in as a gunner on punt coverage late in the game after special teams ace Ben Skowronek exited with an injury, something Metcalf hadn't done since high school.

"I just think that's what time of year it is, that's what type of game it was," Tomlin said.

Tomlin added that Metcalf is "moving in the right direction," and he doesn't anticipate the issue jeopardizing Metcalf's availability when the Steelers try to win their 23rd straight home Monday night game.

The news isn't as promising at left tackle. Starter Broderick Jones was placed on injured reserve two weeks ago. Andrus Peat, who filled in for Jones, is in the concussion protocol and backup Calvin Anderson is out after getting injured in practice.

Dylan Cook took over for Peat against Baltimore and would get the nod if Peat doesn't exit the protocol in time.

"He certainly has worked hard and has been professional," Tomlin said of Cook. "I loved his mindset when he went in. Happy for him. Oftentimes, one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity, and he may get another opportunity this week. We'll see where the week leads us."

Rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon could return after missing two games with a knee injury unrelated to the knee injury that forced him to sit out Weeks 1 and 2.

Linebacker Malik Harrison and tight end Darnell Washington are also in the concussion protocol. Cornerback James Pierre is dealing with a calf injury.