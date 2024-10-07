Steelers allow late touchdown, lose 20-17 to Cowboys

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost 20-17 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium.

The game's start was delayed by nearly 90 minutes as heavy storms with thunder and lightning moved through the area Sunday evening.

Justin Fields got the start for Pittsburgh again as Russell Wilson remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt recorded his 100th career sack during the game, becoming the second fastest player to reach that mark in NFL history.

The Steelers and Cowboys both struggled to produce points in the first half with Dallas leading 6-3 at halftime.

Fields and tight end Connor Heyward linked up for a second half touchdown to give Pittsburgh a 10-6 lead. That lead would not last, however, as the Cowboys would jump back to a 13-10 lead of their own.

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. intercepted a pass with around 10 minutes left in the game to give the Steelers the ball.

The black and gold offense capitalized on the turnover with Fields and tight end Pat Freiermuth linking up for a touchdown with 4:56 left in the game to take a 17-13 lead.

The Cowboys had a sustained 4th quarter drive of 15 plays for 76 yards and took the lead with 0:26 remaining in the game when Dak Prescott found Jalen Tolbert in the endzone for a touchdown.

Pittsburgh's offense got one last chance to tie things up with 0:15 left in the game but were unsuccessful.

With the loss, Pittsburgh falls to 3-2 and will be on the road next week to face the Las Vegas Raiders.