Steelers' Calvin Anderson, wife celebrate launch of Lanihun-Anderson Foundation in Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers offensive tackle Calvin Anderson is putting down roots in the Steel City.

On Monday, he and his wife celebrated the official launch of the Lanihun-Anderson Foundation in Pittsburgh.

They started the foundation in 2023, but are bringing their work to southwestern Pennsylvania after Anderson signed a two-year extension with the Steelers.

Their nonprofit is dedicated to tackling wealth gaps in underserved communities.

In Pittsburgh, the Andersons are focusing their efforts on neighborhoods like Wilkinsburg, Hazelwood, and Homewood.

"We've recognized that these are marginalized groups, historically disadvantaged groups, and so that's why we want to target those communities, to show the kids and the locals that people care," Calvin Anderson said.

The couple has already begun privately investing in Wilkinsburg, buying up local properties from absentee landlords. 

