Ben Roethlisberger, Joey Porter, and Maurkice Pouncey entering Pittsburgh Steelers' Hall of Honor

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced three new members will be added to the team's Hall of Honor.

The Steelers announced Saturday during a program at Saint Vincent College that Maurkice Pouncey, Joey Porter, and Ben Roethlisberger make up the 2025 class being added to the Hall of Honor.

Introducing the Hall of Honor Class of 2025!



📝: https://t.co/Xb9Dt377tP pic.twitter.com/yi2SHLSXgj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 26, 2025

Pouncey, a first round pick out of the University of Florida in 2010, played 134 games for the Steelers and was picked to the Pro Bowl nine times while blocking for four 1,000 yard rushers during his decade he spent in Pittsburgh.

Porter played eight seasons for the Steelers and recorded 60 sacks and 75 tackles for loss in 122 games. One of Porter's biggest seasons in Pittsburgh came in 2005 when he helped lead the Steelers defense to Super Bowl XL, the franchise's first championship in over 25 years.

"It's called the Hall of Honor for a reason," said Porter. "It's an honor to be in it. To be mentioned with all the guys that played before that are in the Hall of Honor is special. Being in Pittsburgh, you know the tradition of what it means to play for the Steelers.

Roethlisberger, the franchise's leading passer in all categories, was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and spent 18 seasons in Pittsburgh, leading the team to two Super Bowl titles, eight AFC North division titles, 12 postseason appearances, and five AFC Championship game appearances.

Roethlisberger holds numerous Steelers' records including passing yards, completions, passing touchdowns, 300-yard passing games, and games played.

The trio of former Steelers players will be formally inducted into the Hall of Honor on Sunday, December 14 and will be honored the following evening when the team takes on the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium.