Steelers and family of Dwayne Haskins announce memorial service in Pittsburgh on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers, along with Dwayne Haskins' wife Kalabrya, are planning to host a memorial for the quarterback on Friday.

In a statement released by the Steelers from Kalabrya Haskins, the Allegheny Center Alliance Church, they're inviting family, friends, teammates, coaches, and those who want to pay respects to a visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Then from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., there will be a celebration of life service.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss," Kalabrya Haskins said in the statement. "My husband was more than just a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest in our hearts until the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders, and Steelers Nation for eternity!"

Haskins was killed on April 9 in Florida when he attempted to cross a highway and was struck by a dump truck.

He was 24 years old.