4 former Steelers advance in voting process for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2026 class

Four former Pittsburgh Steelers have advanced to the next round of voting to determine the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2026 class, it was announced on Wednesday.

Fifty-two modern-era players have advanced in the voting process after each member of the Modern-Era Players Screening Committee cast a ballot for 50 individuals, reducing the list of eligible nominees from the original list of 128 former players.

Offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey, a first-time nominee, along with wideout Hines Ward, linebacker James Harrison, and longtime former kicker Gary Anderson, are all advancing to the next round of voting.

Former University of Pittsburgh players, LeSean McCoy and Larry Fitzgerald, also first-time nominees, have advanced to the next voting stage.

Offensive lineman David DeCastro, linebacker James Farrior, and defensive back Carnell Lake were among the other Steelers included in the initial list of nominees who didn't advance.

Each member of the Hall of Fame's full 50-person selection committee will now review the full list of eligibles and cast a vote for the 25 nominees each believes should advance to the semifinalist stage. The names of the 25 semifinalists (plus ties, if any, for the 25th position) will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a press release from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Between four and eight new members will be elected ot the 2026 class. Those selected to enter the Hall will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, next August.