The Steelers are replacing 22,000 seats at Acrisure Stadium over the next two years

22,000 new seats are coming to Acrisure Stadium over the next two years.

The Sports and Exhibition Authority has approved the first phase of seat replacements at the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the city's North Shore.

That first phase of seat replacement will include 22,000 seats that have been in place since the stadium was built and opened in 2001.

The Sports and Exhibition Authority said there have been multiple issues reported with some seats, including broken bolts and rusting base plates.

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 12: General view of the interior of Acrisure Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

The first phase of seats being replaced will cost a little over $6 million.

Nearly all of the stadiums seats will be replaced by 2028 for a total of cost of nearly $18 million.

The new seats for Acrisure Stadium will be made by Hussey Seating Company, a Maine-based company, and the seats will come with a 10-year warranty.

The current seats that are being replaced are expected to be sold through a distributor, according to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.