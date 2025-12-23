3 Steelers players headed to 2026 Pro Bowl Games

Three Pittsburgh Steelers players have been selected to play in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, it was announced on Tuesday.

Defensive back Jalen Ramsey, special teams ace Ben Skowronek, and linebacker T.J. Watt were voted to the annual postseason showcase.

Ramsey, 31, was selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the eighth time in his career. On the season, Ramsey has been credited with 77 total tackles, three sacks, one interception and seven passes defended, while alternating between cornerback and safety.

"I think Jalen Ramsey is a vicious player," said Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl during summer training camp. "You watch him hit; watch the mentality he plays with. He is aggressive. He's a violent hitter. That mindset becomes contagious. Guys like that, an elite talent like that, elite football IQ in the physicality that he plays with, that becomes contagious. I think it just becomes even more contagious to the room when you bring a guy with that mindset and that ability."

Skowronek, 28, is making his first Pro Bowl Games appearance, selected for his special teams play. Deployed primarily as a gunner, Skowronek is often seen lining up wide to race downfield and tackle the returner during punt and kick-off coverage.

"You're going to get your (butt) kicked sometimes, especially when you're getting doubled," said Skowronek. "It's a sign of respect. It's two grown men against one. You're going to lose some, but you've got to have grit, keep fighting back. It's not always going to be clean."

Watt, 31, was selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the eighth time in his career.

He has been credited with 53 total tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and seven passes defended.

"He's just got a bird's eye view," said fellow defensive veteran Cam Heyward. "He's covering it all from stances to formations to what they're eating for breakfast. You just never know."

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco as part of Super Bowl LX week. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the game starting at 8 p.m.