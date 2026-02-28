2028 Summer Olympic squash hopefuls gather in Pittsburgh for first-ever Steel City Open

The Winter Olympics are now in the rearview mirror, and that means we have about two years until the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

When the summer games arrive, a few new sports will be part of the competition, and that includes squash.

In Pittsburgh, the inaugural Steel City Open is happening this weekend, and Olympic hopefuls are competing in our city for the first time ever.

Near Highland Park, there's an $11 million squash facility, and this weekend, athletes from all over the world will take part in the Steel City Open.

"They've flown from as far away as Japan, Malaysia, Germany, England, and Ireland," said Brad Young.

"I think the city is really beautiful," added Satomi Watanabe. "This is my first time in Pittsburgh, and [it is] the first women's tournament here, so it's very exciting."

These athletes aren't just competing for the $93,000 prize; they're also competing to work up their rankings so they have a shot to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"It was something we couldn't challenge before, but now it's a sport that we can look at in the Olympics," Watanabe said. "I think every player is motivated for that. That's my goal. After watching the Winter Olympics, it was very exciting."

The Steel City Squash Facility holds more than just competitions; it also hosts the Steel City Academy, an after-school program where kids can come work, both in a classroom and on a court.

"It isn't one of the big three sports, so it doesn't come with any expectation to become a D1 athlete or a professional athlete," said Young. "It's just kids coming in who love the sport, love running around, and having fun with their friends. Then, it can catapult them into something greater; it also allows access to a really unique network. In the United States, the average squash player makes over $300,000/year, so this gives them access to that really special network."

The center opened just over a year ago, and as they said, it's more than just a place for top-performing athletes to compete; it's also a place making a positive impact on children in the community.