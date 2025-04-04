Steel City Con, Vintage Pittsburgh and the Butler County Home Show | KDKA Weekend Planner

This weekend multiple events will take place around Pittsburgh, here's a list of events to check out in the area.

Steel City Con

This pop-culture convention will take place at the Monroeville Convention Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This event will host a number of celebrity guests including Hayden Christensen, Henry Winkler, Ann-Margret, and Barbara "Kelly Kelly" Blank.

The schedules and maps have been solidified but there can be changes to the photo op schedule according to the representatives of Steel City Con. There will be an opportunity to get celebrity autographs and a chance to participate in the photo ops with guests which all vary in price.

There are over 750 vendor tables and an artist alley where you can purchase merchandise and art related to pop-culture.

Each day there will be multiple panels for guests to check out and some will feature celebrity guests.

A three-day pass to the convention will cost $76.05, but the ticketing page on the official website will list all of the combinations of tickets you can purchase.

The convention will be from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday, but three-day ticket holders and VIP ticket holders will have early access at 9:30 a.m. daily.

Vintage Pittsburgh

The Vintage Pittsburgh retro fair will be at the Heinz History Center.

There will be dozens of local vendors selling items such as vintage clothing, accessories, home decor, and vinyl records.

The event will be from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and is free as it is included with general admission. A ticket for an adult is $20 and is free for children 5 and under and members. More details can be found on the website.

Butler County Home Show

The Butler County Home Show will be at the Family Sports Center on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There will be a chance to learn about home improvement, decorating, and landscaping projects, and there will be exhibits, demonstrations, and seminars.

There will be multiple exhibitors who will showcase their company or craft.

The home show will be from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday.

More details about the event can be found on the home show website.