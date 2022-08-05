Station Square park to honor Josh Gibson and other Negro League greats

New park honors Josh Gibson and other Negro League greats

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new park in Station Square will honor the legacy of baseball great Josh Gibson and the many Negro League players who made Pittsburgh a baseball landmark.

The Josh Gibson Heritage Park will feature artwork and monuments to Gibson and other Negro League ball players.

They were extraordinary baseball players but were shut out of playing in the MLB simply because of the color of their skin.

The park will have plaques with historical details about those hall of fame players.

That will include Buck Leonard, Oscar Charleston, and "Cool Papa Bell."