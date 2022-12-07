Watch CBS News
State senator wants to require universal lead testing for kids

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state senator wants to require universal lead testing for kids.

State Sen. Lisa Baker plans to introduce legislation that all children under the age of 2 get tested.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a new law months ago that requires testing if pregnant women or kids were at risk of lead exposure. But Sen. Baker's plan would strengthen that law.

