State senator wants to require universal lead testing for kids

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state senator wants to require universal lead testing for kids.

State Sen. Lisa Baker plans to introduce legislation that all children under the age of 2 get tested.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a new law months ago that requires testing if pregnant women or kids were at risk of lead exposure. But Sen. Baker's plan would strengthen that law.