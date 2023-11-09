State Police trying to identify people accused of using stolen credit card in Westmoreland County

State Police trying to identify people accused of using stolen credit card in Westmoreland County

State Police trying to identify people accused of using stolen credit card in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police are asking for help identifying people accused of using a stolen credit in Westmoreland County.

Police say they're accused of stealing a wallet and using a credit card that was inside to make for than $6,000 in fraudulent purchases.

Westmoreland County DA's Office

The victim's wallet was stolen from Sam's Club in Hempfield Township in August, according to police.

The credit card was used at Walmart.