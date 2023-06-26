State Police troopers chase down, catch loose horse on Pa. Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There was a different kind of horsepower on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday!

Traffic came to a screeching halt after a horse got loose and onto the roadway.

The video was sent to us by a viewer showing State Police trying to chase the horse down.

A different kind of horsepower on the PA Turnpike today… @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jn6GzV5xPv — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) June 26, 2023

The incident took place between the Monroeville and Irwin exits in the eastbound lanes.

We're told it took around 30 minutes for the troopers to catch the horse.

Police say the horse is doing okay and was returned to its owner.

It's unclear how the horse got onto the Turnpike.